While a fellow Santa Fe school board member is sweating a challenger in the Nov. 5 election and two newcomers are vying for an open seat, Rudy Garcia is running unopposed and will be reelected to his south-side District 4 seat, even if he doesn’t show up at the polls.
Garcia, also serving his first term as a Santa Fe County commissioner, has a history of not showing up.
So far this year, he has missed seven of 17 regular school board meetings, including a meeting Tuesday that drew several parents who were concerned the board would begin to develop plans to close some of the district’s small, aging schools.
He also skipped a candidate forum this week hosted by the League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County.
In an interview, Garcia, the school board secretary, blamed his absences on personal issues, such as the passing of his grandfather. But those issues haven’t prevented him from appearing at most County Commission meetings, also held on Tuesdays. According to the Santa Fe County Clerk, Garcia has missed just one commission meeting in 2019.
Regular meetings of the County Commission and school board rarely overlap because the bodies generally meet on alternating Tuesdays. So far this year, the only conflict was Jan. 8, when Garcia skipped out on the school board. Another meeting conflict is coming Dec 10. And on Nov. 12, a school board study session to discuss finances will overlap with a County Commission meeting.
Garcia vowed to be in his school board seat those days.
“My grandma still lives in the same single-wide off Airport Road where I grew up. I don’t have kids in the district, but I care about my community,” Garcia said. “I can balance being a county commissioner and school board member. I’m committed to being there.”
Some constituents aren’t so sure.
Korina Lopez, a parent and cheerleading coach at Ortiz Middle School, which lies in Garcia’s District 4, said she was disappointed by his absences.
“The idea of a board member is that they understand us and know us so that you can speak for us at those meetings,” she said. “It’s disheartening to hear that he’s not there twice a month, like we don’t have a voice.”
Outgoing board member Maureen Cashmon — who has pushed for the district to take action to remedy a problem that she sees as a combination of declining enrollment, aging facilities and inequality between small, wealthy east-side schools and large south-side schools with high numbers of students living in poverty and learning English as a second language — noted Garcia’s absence Tuesday during a school board discussion on how to address the issue.
A dozen parents from tiny Acequia Madre Elementary showed up in support of keeping the east-side school open. District 1 board member Steven Carrillo, who represents Acequia Madre, made a motion to take closing the school “off the table” for good.
Cashmon pushed to vote down Carrillo’s motion. “I could probably use [Garcia’s] vote right now because he sits on the south side of town,” she said.
In the end, board member Lorraine Price sided with her, killing Carrillo’s motion on a 2-2 tie.
Cashmon, some parents and Grace Mayer, president of the National Education Association-Santa Fe, say the gaps left by the district’s thinly spread resources are most visible on the south side. Ortiz, the district’s largest middle school, with nearly 600 students, still had five full-time teacher vacancies this week.
Lopez, who works for Youth Shelters and Family Services of Santa Fe, managing an eight-bed facility for youth in need of a temporary place to stay, cited the lack of representation for Ortiz and other south-side schools at Tuesday’s meeting.
“It’s another example of ‘this side of town and that side of town’; 12 parents there advocating for [Acequia Madre] makes a difference. That’s why that school has not closed,” she said.
Garcia said this week he is open to closing small, aging schools.
“People say we have declining enrollment, but that’s not citywide,” he said. “That’s in the downtown area. Come to my district. That’s where all the kids are.
“I would definitely be open to the option of closing schools in some neighborhoods,” he said. “We have to put our money where our kids are.”
Garcia, a Santa Fe native, graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1980 before attending a trade school in Arizona. He returned in 1991 to work for Santa Fe County, where he worked as an assessor, a legislative liaison and in the zoning department before retiring in December.
The school board appointed him in December 2017 to fill a seat left vacant by Linda Trujillo, who had resigned to focus on her responsibilities as a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives. The November election will be Garcia’s first as a board member.
Not long after his appointment to the school board seat, Garcia announced his intention to run for the Santa Fe County Commission seat in the southern District 3. At the time, he said he would be able to juggle both positions if he won the commission race in November 2018.
Garcia defeated two candidates in the Democratic primary and beat former Commissioner Mike Anaya, who was running as an independent, with more than 60 percent of the vote in the general election. His commission term runs through 2022.
According to its policies, the Santa Fe school board can declare a seat vacant due to a member’s failure to attend meetings. But other board members have said they are not exploring that option for Garcia.
“I always think it’s important to be sympathetic to the things that life throws at people,” said school board President Kate Noble. “Having said that, the board is designed to be five people. It’s hard without any one of us. We function best when five of us are there.”
