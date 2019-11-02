ALBUQUERQUE
Jamari Nelson likes action figures and video games — the “usual kid stuff,” as the 7-year-old put it.
One of his favorite activities is making slime out of glue, laundry detergent and other household chemicals. The kitchen cabinet is stocked with plastic baggies of his multicolored goop.
“I sort of really recommend this one for stress and stuff,” he said, showing off a mustard-yellow slime the consistency of Silly Putty. He likes squeezing it, feeling it ooze between his fingers, stretching it until it becomes so thin that it melts. He’s also fascinated by the science itself: By varying the ingredients, by warming the slime with his hands or cooling it in the fridge, he can create endless, surprising variety. “That’s the cool thing about science,” Jamari said. “You don’t really know what’s going to happen.”
Jamari’s science experiments only happen at home these days. In January, his mother pulled him out of Albuquerque Public Schools after the staff at Collet Park Elementary conducted a “threat assessment” on her first grader, who has autism. Introduced around the country two decades ago, threat assessments originally were intended to identify children who might commit mass shootings.
“He’s not a threat,” said Agatha Cooper, his mom. “He is a student who is struggling.”
Jamari’s predicament illustrates a systemic problem in Albuquerque and serves as a warning to schools nationwide. In well-meaning attempts to prevent gun violence and keep students safe, districts around the country have implemented threat assessment procedures that can stigmatize whole groups of students, most notably kids with disabilities. That’s precisely what’s occurring in Albuquerque, where these assessments have become commonplace — and where Jamari’s evaluation could remain on his school records for years.
His story should motivate district officials to reevaluate their use of threat assessments, said Maryam Ahranjani, a law professor at the University of New Mexico with a specialty in juvenile justice in public schools. As currently practiced, she said, the assessment process can unfairly ensnare many students. “It’s treating them as if they are criminals without them actually engaging in criminal activity.”
Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman Monica Armenta said in an email that “while the presence of a threat assessment might be considered a stigma, APS’s priority is to provide safety for the student and the APS community. To the extent a threat assessment was conducted, APS believes that having that information available outweighs any possible stigma that may result.”
Jamari’s assessment followed a Jan. 22 classroom incident, when he was asked to stop playing a game on an iPad and get to work. The boy — about 4 feet tall and weighing 50 pounds — didn’t obey. After a teaching assistant took the tablet from his hands, he grabbed some pencils and tried to jab her. Another adult intervened and tried to physically restrain Jamari. He bit her, and then hit a teacher on the head with a whiteboard, drawing blood.
“Everybody back up and nobody gets hurt,” Jamari said, according to a staff member who testified about the incident at a public hearing.
The next day, he was deemed a “high-level threat” to the school.
During the 2018-19 school year, Albuquerque schools carried out 834 threat assessments, according to district data. It was the third consecutive year in which a disproportionate number of the assessments were conducted on special-education students and African American children.
Last school year, kids in special education, who made up just 18 percent of the total student population, were the subject of 469, or 56 percent, of all threat assessments in Albuquerque. Meanwhile, 80 assessments, or 9.6 percent, were conducted on African American children, who constituted only 2.6 percent of the student body.
Jamari belongs to both groups.
In Albuquerque, threat assessments reflect national patterns of inequity that affect black students and students with disabilities. Federal data show these children are far more likely to be suspended, expelled or arrested at school than other students.
Armenta said in an email that the district never “refers students for threat assessments based on ethnicity, ability or any other distinguishing trait.”
But experts expressed concerns about the disproportionate representation of African American children and special-education students in Albuquerque’s threat assessment data.
“I don’t think it’s terribly hard to say there is a disparity here,” said Kristen Harper, director for policy development at Child Trends, a research institute in Bethesda, Md., referring to the overrepresentation of black students. She also pointed out that APS’ threat assessment forms list certain disabilities as reasons to consider students threatening: “The bias is present. It’s written. It’s stated. It’s plain.”
But the director of APS’ threat assessment program said the large representation of special-education students makes sense. “A lot of special- education kids, they have a disability, and they say things that, you know, are scary to people,” Larry Fortess said. “They just don’t know how to communicate in an appropriate way.”
Threat assessment protocols were imported into schools in the late 1990s after a series of school shootings terrified parents and students around the country. The protocols were derived from a U.S. Secret Service strategy to prevent political assassinations.
In a 1999 FBI report promoting threat assessments, then-Attorney General Janet Reno cautioned that the protocol should be used judiciously “because the risk of unfairly labeling and stigmatizing children is great.”
In the early 2000s, the U.S. Department of Education and the Secret Service endorsed threat assessments as an effective way to reduce attacks on schools.
About 42 percent of public schools in the U.S. use some form of the evaluation, according to the latest federal data from the 2015-16 school year. There’s a push in Congress to expand the use of threat assessments throughout the country. At the same time, there’s a dearth of data showing which students are being identified as threats and for what behaviors.
New Mexico’s Public Education Department requires every school to have a threat assessment team. In Albuquerque — the state’s largest district with 82,000 students — the process has been in place for about two decades.
Trained professionals identify students who they believe pose a threat to their schools. An assessment team determines what issues are causing the students’ aggressive tendencies. The team then develops a plan — tutoring, counseling, mentoring or other interventions — to address the root causes. When effectively applied, some academic research shows, threat assessments can reduce bullying and suspensions, while contributing to a general sense of safety and well-being among students.
But the assessments also can reach too far and go awry. Jamari’s parents said school officials never questioned them while conducting the threat assessment on their son. For many months, they knew little about the process.
While parents can request to see the complete assessment form, APS usually does not share the full evaluation, Fortess said.
“We don’t want a parent getting angry because a teacher made a remark about their child,” he said. “We’re careful not to put any staff at risk. Some parents don’t handle it well. They’re not happy we’re doing this.”
