Trakr, a black Labrador retriever, is scared of the nail clipper. When one paw is raised for examination, his other three nervously retreat with enough commotion to make continuing to clip difficult.
His brother, Stubbs, shares this distaste for sitting still. At the New Mexico School for the Deaf in Santa Fe one recent morning, the 17-month-old broke from his handler’s grasp, dragged his leash across the floor and trampled a collapsible tent in the corner.
“Hold a short leash,” said Denise Dumesnil, a social worker with Assistance Dogs of the West, whose suggestion was relayed to seven students in sign language by interpreter Melanie Welborn.
The teenagers worked five days a week for six weeks this summer training six Labradors to be service dogs.
For most of the seven high school students, the experience was their first job. By teaching the dogs to open a door or retreat into a crate, the students tested communication and leadership skills needed to function in future workplaces.
“This has been a good experience because this is a hearing world,” rising senior Monica Chavez signed as Welborn interpreted. “When we’re out of high school, we have to try to be successful in a hearing-dominated world. We have to learn how to communicate with different people who can’t sign, in different situations, and this is a really good experience for that.”
The students earned $11.80 an hour, working about 26 hours a week in the program sponsored by the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps.
Mornings began with snout-to-tail inspections, checking for any bumps or ailments, followed by brushing teeth and fur. Practicing nonverbal cues into the afternoon wore out the young dogs, so they napped while students practiced preparing résumés and job interview skills.
The dogs, owned by Assistance Dogs of the West, will eventually work for people who are disabled but not deaf. But Dumesnil said the animals benefit from learning to please and obey a wide variety of trainers through tasks like having their nails clipped.
Three days a week, the New Mexico School for the Deaf students trained the dogs alongside eight students in Taos who have hearing, which presented an opportunity to work outside the comfort zone of the school’s Santa Fe campus.
“It took a lot of gesturing, writing back and forth, texting, and teaching them some signs. We had to be patient and give each other a chance to learn how to communicate,” New Mexico School for the Deaf rising freshman Bria Vigil signed through Welborn. “This is my first job. I’m just about to start high school, but I really do think that this job has prepared me to be confident.”
The teenage summer employees are enrolled in the New Mexico Division of Vocational Rehabilitation’s preemployment program. Lucinda Garcia, deputy director of the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation’s rehabilitation services unit, says the department has approximately 64 counselors across the state who each guide between 80 and 150 clients with disabilities toward education and employment.
Garcia also said 624 of about 6,000 clients are deaf or hard of hearing, and the state works to contract free interpreters for counseling sessions or job interviews and train employers on best practices for hiring deaf workers.
While technology advances like instant speech-to-text apps for phone calls have streamlined communication, Nathan Gomme, executive director of the New Mexico Commission for Deaf and Hard of Hearing, said deaf people trying to enter the workforce face such barriers as perceptions and the cost for equipment like speech-to-text phones.
“Businesses through the Americans with Disabilities Act have to provide equipment at their own cost. We can train you how to use it, but there is extra cost associated with access,” Gomme said through a speech-to-text phone. “Beyond that there is this hesitancy. Most people in general think there is a level of difficulty that they are not comfortable with on top of the cost. There is misconception of what deaf and hard of hearing people can or can’t do.”
At a graduation ceremony last week, the New Mexico School for the Deaf students said goodbye to the dogs. The students said the dogs learned nonverbal commands and gained social skills while they learned to function in a job that requires multiple ways of communicating.
“I’m not always comfortable thinking about the future, but this job really did help me learn that I want to be a leader,” Chavez signed. “I want to do something in politics one day. Some I’ve learned here is that I enjoy leading and have the skills to do it.”