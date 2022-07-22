The smoke has settled and an industrial hygienist recently cleared all of the buildings on the Luna Community College campus to reopen as the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire dwindles.
But the emotional toll of physical damage and displacement remains for students at the Las Vegas, N.M., community college, roughly 75 percent of whom live in areas affected by the wildfire.
Carol Linder, Luna's director of Allied Health Sciences and Public Services, is hoping a $50,000 grant from the New Mexico Higher Education Department will help students access services while on campus and elsewhere.
"Luna does not have any formal program at all to deal with mental and behavioral health," Linder said in an interview Wednesday. "So much of wellness is not about getting counseling in a crisis, it's really [about] dealing with your whole wellness being."
The grant, which will be supplemented with in-kind funding from the college and $8,500 from the state's Area Health Education Center, will be used to formalize an agreement between Luna and New Mexico Highlands University allowing Luna students to access counseling, recreational facilities and wellness programming at Highlands.
Linder also hopes to conduct surveys about student needs, contract an artist for a resilience-themed mural, and plans to contract both a faculty member and a graduate assistant to help coordinate and advertise mental health services next school year.
Linder — a biologist by profession with a concern for the availability of mental health services for Luna students — is calling the project Rebuilding Rough Rider Resilience.
The new investment is the result of $1 million in funding the New Mexico Higher Education Department recently distributed to 20 different mental health programs, new and existing, at New Mexico colleges and universities.
In an interview Wednesday, department spokeswoman Stephanie Montoya expressed hope data showing the grant projects are successful could lead to more funding for colleges in the future.
New Mexico doesn't regulate what type of mental health services universities and colleges must have, and Montoya said the funding for those services often comes from a variety of sources.
The $1 million, allocated by lawmakers in 2021, marks the first time the Higher Education Department has allocated targeted funds specifically for mental health interventions in higher education as reports of students experiencing illnesses like depression continue to rise nationally.
A 2021 survey conducted by a team of researchers from the University of Michigan and Boston University at the Healthy Minds Network for Research on Adolescent and Young Adult Mental Health showed that out of thousands of college student respondents, 41 percent reported having depression and 34 percent reported an anxiety disorder. Other smaller proportions of respondents were struggling with a suite of other issues, such as self-harm and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Of those seeking help, 18 percent of responding students couldn't afford services and nearly 15 percent weren't sure where to go in the first place.
Such was the case for Luna Community College graduate and former student senate president, Mario Romero.
Romero, 29, who moved home to Las Vegas and enrolled in classes after a bout of testicular cancer cost him his job at a mental health institution in Albuquerque, finished his associate degree in criminal justice this year.
Just months into the start of his college career, the pandemic struck. Romero resumed working full time while taking a full load of courses, which he described as "very tough."
Earlier this year, he had to help his grandparents evacuate from the looming wildfires in Northern New Mexico. His father's ranch burned completely.
"Honestly, I don't know what we had available," he said. "I did struggle with mental health a little bit."
He said at one point when he was failing a class and reached out to his teacher, even the teacher didn't know what kind of campus resources Romero might find for the anxiety and fear of falling behind he was dealing with.
"I do think if I had more support, I could have passed that class," he added.
Next, Romero plans to enroll at Highlands to get a social work degree to continue working in the mental health field.
Linder said Luna used to have a formal agreement with Highlands that its students could use counseling services there. Luna hasn't paid Highlands in recent years, but students are still able to go to there for counseling. She said the new funds will formalize that agreement once more and will allow Luna students to access the four-year university's recreation facilities and wellness programming.
"If students are in crisis, definitely we have the ability to get those students help," Linder said. "But there hasn't been anything in terms of advertising, letting people know."
After the $50,000 grant is all spent, Linder hopes federal grants will keep mental health awareness at Luna alive and that, one day, a permanent staff position will be created to oversee mental health programs on campus.
"We don't have personnel, [and] $50,000 isn't going to pay for somebody," Linder said. "Even though this is a small grant, this is probably one of the most important things I feel like I'm doing."
Along with Luna Community College, 13 other schools including Highlands, New Mexico State University and University of New Mexico received allocations for mental health programs.
The Institute of American Indian Arts will invest its $50,000 grant into a program called the #ReclaimYourMedicineIAIA: Indigenous Prevention, Expressive Arts & Traditional Healing Program.
Through it, President Robert Martin said, the school will increase the availability of 24/7 counseling services and seek more contracts with traditional healers from students' tribes. The cultural relevance is key, Martin said, for an institution with a population of almost 50 percent Native American students.
"When they can have access to a traditional healer that understands their culture and understands the context of the issues these students are dealing with, it's going to make a difference," he said. "In terms of not only the social emotional, but also spiritual needs of our students."
Martin said mental health services have always been a concern at his school, where many students are LGBTQ or first-generation college students and may be dealing with historical trauma. He estimates between 30 percent and 40 percent of students enrolled at the institute use the school's mental health services.
The pandemic, Martin added, only made things worse by leaving students feeling anxious and isolated. But it also highlighted issues like food insecurity, economic instability and suicidal ideation that Indigenous communities have dealt with for years — and Martin is hoping that will mean more state investment in mental health resources on campuses as pandemic relief money and the current state grants dry up.
"I think it's an area where funding has been insufficient," he said. "It's more out in the open than it ever has been, and I think that's good for addressing the issue."