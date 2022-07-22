The smoke has settled and an industrial hygienist recently cleared all of the buildings on the Luna Community College campus to reopen as the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire dwindles.

But the emotional toll of physical damage and displacement remains for students at the Las Vegas, N.M., community college, roughly 75 percent of whom live in areas affected by the wildfire.

Carol Linder, Luna’s director of Allied Health Sciences and Public Services, is hoping a $50,000 grant from the New Mexico Higher Education Department will help students access services while on campus and elsewhere.

Popular in the Community