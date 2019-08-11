BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — Arizona authorities say the driver of a recreational vehicle is all right after jumping out of the vehicle traveling on a rural highway before it went off a cliff and into a canyon where it burst into flames.
The state Department of Public Safety said the driver was the only person in the RV and wasn’t injured in the incident Friday in a mountainous area along Interstate 17.
The DPS duty office said Saturday no additional information was available on the circumstances leading to the vehicle going off southbound lanes and down a canyon wall about 300 feet.
The crash occurred about 50 miles north of Phoenix.