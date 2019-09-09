LONDON — For Britain’s bare-knuckled new prime minister, Monday marked the end of what is surely one of the most abysmal starts any British leader has ever endured.
As a new law went into effect blocking a “no-deal” Brexit, lawmakers also handed Prime Minister Boris Johnson yet another defeat — rebuffing his bid for a snap election.
By Monday’s end, it had become clear that if Johnson had thought he could outfox Parliament by suspending it, sidelining lawmakers at a critical moment in the Brexit debate, he was the one who had been outmaneuvered.
Now, the man who promised to deliver Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union “do or die,” formal withdrawal agreement or not, is suddenly flailing for a new strategy, more than three years after Britain voted to leave the EU in a referendum.
“Johnson is a toothless prime minister who desperately needs a snap election to give some credibility to his Brexit strategy,” wrote Kallum Pickering, a senior economist with Berenberg Bank.
Johnson needed more than 430 votes for an election to proceed. He got 293.
The motion to suspend Parliament on Monday, or “prorogue” it, and send lawmakers away for five weeks came after eight days of head-snapping moves and countermoves in Parliament.
The suspension, announced in principle less than two weeks ago, was denounced by critics as a transparent, anti-democratic effort to sideline Parliament while the government forced through a no-deal Brexit.
But the government’s move to suspend Parliament backfired, serving to unite the disparate opposition, incite a revolt within Johnson’s own party and produce the bill that now blocks a no-deal Brexit. On Monday, that bill became law when it completed the final stage of passage, a formality known as royal assent.
The turbulent week has left Johnson in a tight corner. He has promised to leave the bloc Oct. 31 — without an agreement if necessary — and said last week that he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than request another delay to a process that has already been put off twice.