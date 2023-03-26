More than 600 miles north of the Arctic Circle is a small island called Devon, home to the Haughton impact crater.

Haughton is a cold, dry and windy Arctic desert that is nearly always light in the summer and always dark in the winter. Its average temperature is 1 degree Fahrenheit.

It is one of the northernmost craters on Earth, formed 31 million years ago when an asteroid or comet hit the island. There is little vegetation, and nobody lives there.

Nina Lanza is a planetary scientist in Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Space Remote Sensing and Data Science group and principal investigator on the ChemCam instrument on the Mars Curiosity rover. This column first appeared in Space.com.