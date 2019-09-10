Democrats will try to block Trump’s border wall maneuver

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2019 file photo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. The Senate’s top Democrat intends to force a vote on blocking President Donald Trump from using special emergency powers to transfer money from military base construction projects like new schools to pay for new fences along the U.S.-Mexico border. That’s according to prepared remarks Tuesday by Sen. Chuck Schumer, who says the vote would give lawmakers a chance to block Trump “from stealing military funding from their states to foot the bill for an expensive and ineffective wall.” (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)