WASHINGTON — House Democrats return to Washington this week poised to significantly broaden their nascent impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump beyond the findings of the Russia investigation, but they will confront a fast-dwindling political clock.
Undeterred by lackluster public support for impeachment, Democratic lawmakers and aides have sketched out a robust four-month itinerary of hearings and court arguments they hope will provide the evidence they need to credibly portray Trump as corrupt and abusing his power.
Beyond the president’s efforts to impede the special counsel’s investigation, Democrats also plan to scrutinize his role in hush payments to two women who said they had affairs with him and reports that he dangled pardons to officials willing to break the law to implement his immigration policies. Democrats also demanded documents last week related to whether his resort properties illegally profited from government business.
“The central oversight perspective so far has been focused on the Mueller report,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. and a former constitutional law professor who sits on the Judiciary Committee. “We need to broaden out the oversight work to get a complete picture of the lawlessness of the administration. That is the imperative for the fall season.”
Whether Democrats’ agenda will result in a House vote to impeach a president for only the third time in American history remains the most significant unanswered question of Trump’s presidency, one that could shape his bid for reelection and his prospects of notching any additional legislative accomplishments in his first term.
But even the most ardent supporters of impeachment conceded that time might already be short, with only around 40 days in session left before the end of the year and a slew of issues on Capitol Hill that could sap additional time and energy. Congress must fund the government in the coming weeks, and lawmakers in both parties want meaningful legislative debates over Trump’s trade deal with Mexico and Canada, gun safety legislation and bolstering election security.
Most House Democrats now privately agree that Trump’s behavior clears the bar for an impeachment vote — some reached the conclusion over the six-week recess that just ended — but the politics of doing so are more complicated and their leaders appear no closer to a decision on whether to proceed.
The Judiciary Committee’s chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, has indicated that the panel will most likely determine late this year whether to advance impeachment articles, and aides have privately argued that they cannot wait much longer to leave enough time to vote and try a case in the Senate before the 2020 election more forcefully diverts attention.
But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains skeptical, telling colleagues during a private call late last month that the public still “isn’t there on impeachment.” Many of the caucus’s more moderate members, whose districts are crucial to maintaining the Democrats’ majority, have not backed impeachment either. And Republicans remain unified behind Trump.
Just as consequentially, court cases have hamstrung Democrats’ ability to stage potentially powerful public hearings — in part as a result of Trump’s stonewalling of congressional oversight efforts. Rulings in two cases — one on unsealing grand jury secrets from Robert Mueller’s investigation, and the other to enforce a subpoena for former White House counsel Donald McGahn — are expected this fall. They could determine whether lawmakers will be able to blunt the White House’s attempts to run out the clock by slow-walking document production and ordering major witnesses not to appear before lawmakers without a court order.
“If we aren’t able to collect the evidence that we need to present a credible case before the election, well, at least maybe we will have put enough evidence out there that the public can exercise another form of regime change that is in the Constitution and vote,” said Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., who is on the committee.
The Judiciary Committee will take a substantial step to organize its effort this week. Lawmakers are expected to vote to establish rules and procedures governing the inquiry, including allowing staff lawyers to question witnesses and the president’s lawyers to more formally offer a defense, according to an official familiar with the committee’s plans.
Democrats began examining hush payments and other areas of scrutiny in the spring, requesting documents and taking other early steps. But they have focused mostly on Mueller’s investigation and his account of Trump’s repeated attempts to thwart his team.
Several high-profile witnesses were subpoenaed to appear before Congress in September to discuss potential obstruction acts, including Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and Rob Porter, a onetime White House aide. But Democratic leaders are hoping that their review of Trump’s properties, the hush payments and pardon-dangling might resonate more with the public and allow lawmakers to sidestep the wall the White House has erected around witnesses related to Mueller’s inquiry.