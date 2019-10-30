Democrats, once wary of alienating voters, unite as politics shift

WASHINGTON — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi polled Democrats privately about taking a formal floor vote on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump earlier this month, the idea was scuttled by nervous moderates who feared a backlash from voters in their Trump-friendly districts.
But when Pelosi convened her rank and file behind closed doors on Wednesday morning to lay out plans for a similar vote, now scheduled for Thursday, she met with little dissent.
Rep. Colin Allred, a Texas freshman who flipped a Republican seat, said before the meeting that a vote was fine with him. Rep. Max Rose of New York, once a vocal opponent of impeachment, said he would most likely back the resolution, which would authorize the House Intelligence Committee to conduct public hearings and produce a report to guide the Judiciary Committee as it considers drafting impeachment articles.
Ditto for Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a freshman from Michigan who resisted an impeachment inquiry for months: “I’ve said from the beginning that anything that makes this process as fair and as transparent as possible is good for me and good for the voters.”
The striking turnabout reflects Democrats’ growing confidence that the public is behind their fact-finding mission into Trump’s dealing with Ukraine. It comes after weeks of bombshell revelations confirmed an anonymous whistleblower’s assertion that Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine as part of a pressure campaign to enlist the country to smear his political rivals.
The shift also reflects Pelosi’s close hold on and keen instincts about her fractious caucus, and the rapidly evolving politics of impeachment, captured in internal polls and focus groups. The result is that Democrats appear ready to call the bluff of the White House and Republicans, who have clamored for a vote to authorize the impeachment process but are now staunchly opposed to the Democrats’ resolution laying out rules to govern it.
The vote is expected to be deeply partisan. The resolution scheduled for Thursday would not authorize the inquiry, a step that is not required under the Constitution or House rules and that Democrats have consistently said is not needed.
Still, it will be the first time since Democrats began their inquiry into the Ukraine matter last month that the entire chamber will be asked to go on the record about the process, and is all but certain to be treated as a vote of approval or disapproval.
The measure would also provide a mechanism for Republicans to request subpoenas for witnesses and documents — a point that Pelosi emphasized on Wednesday during the closed-door session. Striking a sober tone, she also asked Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II of Missouri, who is a Methodist pastor, to deliver a prayer.
“Nobody came here to impeach a president, and no decision has been made to impeach the president,” she told members, according to an aide in the room who described her comments on the condition of anonymity because they were private. But, she added, a decision had been made to open the impeachment inquiry, “and now, we are putting forth the terms as to how we go forth in the fairest possible way.”
Republicans, though, insist the process is rigged against them, and object in particular to a provision in the resolution that gives the Intelligence Committee chairman, Rep. Adam B. Schiff of California, the power to reject their subpoena requests.
“It affords us the same opportunities we have now, which is to beg Chairman Schiff for due process,” said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C. and a close ally of Trump.
Thursday’s vote comes as Democrats are marching ahead with closed-door questioning of witnesses like Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, a White House expert on Ukraine whose testimony rocked the Capitol on Tuesday. Vindman told investigators that he “did not think it was proper” for Trump to have asked that country’s leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and that a White House transcript of a call between the two leaders, which he listened to, omitted key words and phrases.
“I think this vindicates the speaker’s strategy,” said Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. and an ally of Pelosi. “She has counseled a methodical, deliberative approach. She wanted to build the evidence, and she’s now gotten us in a place where we have almost the entire caucus behind us.”
“Had she jumped the gun as others were pressuring her to do,” Khanna added, “we wouldn’t have had this kind of unanimity.”
Still, there is a risk: If only Democrats vote in favor of the resolution, while some join Republicans in voting against it — which appears likely — the partisan vote could buttress Republican arguments that the inquiry is a purely political exercise aimed solely at overturning the 2016 election. At least one Democrat, Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who is among the small group of lawmakers in his party still opposing the impeachment inquiry, intends to vote against the resolution.
Van Drew said he saw no redeeming value in moving forward, particularly with Trump likely to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate. He sees the impeachment effort as undermining other important business.
“We spent a lot of time, a lot of money, a lot of energy, unable to get an awful lot of things done that I think I would have loved to see because of it,” Van Drew said.
Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 House Republican, said he did not expect any Republican defections. “The members we’ve talked to recognize that the process is tainted,” he said.
Impeachment votes have long been divisive. In February 1974, the House voted overwhelmingly, 410-4, to authorize the Judiciary Committee to investigate whether there were “sufficient grounds to impeach” President Richard M. Nixon. But in October 1998, the House voted 258-176 to open the impeachment inquiry into President Bill Clinton, with only 31 Democrats joining Republicans. Many fewer Republicans are expected to break ranks with Trump and vote for the resolution on Thursday.
Polls show that the public is sharply divided over impeachment along party lines. Nearly 84% of Democrats but just 11% of Republicans favor impeaching Trump, according to the website FiveThirtyEight, which tracks impeachment polling. Among independents, a crucial constituency, 46% favor impeachment.
But Democrats are buoyed by internal polling conducted by their campaign arm, which found that their candidates lead Republican candidates by 3 percentage points in House battleground districts, and by 8 points in all districts, according to a Democratic aide who spoke anonymously to share details of the private survey.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.