Democratic hopefuls take aim at insurer and pharma profits

FILE - In this July 30, 2019, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Detroit. Sanders and other progressives seeking the Democratic presidential nomination are zeroing in on pharmaceutical and insurer profits, money they say would be better spent providing health care for everyone under “Medicare for All.” But research by The Associated Press suggests those dollars might not go so far. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)