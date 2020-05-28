A controversial, if not notorious, video from New Mecico is getting attention in the highest of places.
President Donald Trump retweeted Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin's video, in which he proclaims "the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat."
"Thank you Cowboys. See you in New Mexico!" Trump tweeted at about midnight Wednesday.
He was referring to the Cowboys for Trump group Griffin founded in support of the president.
The retweeted video had 1.6 million views Thursday, its exposure boosted by Trump's 80.4 million Twitter followers.
A Daily Beast article Wednesday put Griffin and the video in the national spotlight, apparently catching Trump's eye.
Griffin first posted the video on social media 10 days ago.
Some New Mexico Democratic leaders have expressed outrage and called for Griffin to resign as county commissioner. The state Republican Party has condemned the language but not Griffin specifically.
Trump's retweeting of the video has stirred a predictable mixed reaction. His critics say he is endorsing violence against his opponents, while his supporters say he is merely showing appreciation to a group that backs him.
