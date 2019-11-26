Santa Fe High School, Milagro Middle School and Early College Opportunities High School were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a threat at Santa Fe High, and multiple students are now in police custody, district spokesman David Carl said.

Officers responded to a call of an unknown man on campus with a gun Tuesday afternoon, and upon arriving at Santa Fe High, police learned that the unknown man may be at Milagro Middle School, which is less than a mile away, Santa Fe police spokesman Greg Gurule said.

All three schools were on lockdown at 4 p.m. even though Santa Fe police had indicated that the threat was a hoax. By 4:30 p.m., lockdowns at Santa Fe High and Early College Opportunities had been lifted. Around 5 p.m., police finished sweeping Milagro Middle School, Carl said.

