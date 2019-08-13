Fire & Hops 5-Year Anniversary Celebration
2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; Fire & Hops, 222 N. Guadalupe St.
Aloha! Celebrate the half-decade mark with Fire & Hops as Joel Coleman serves up food specials from his native Hawaii. Sip tropical-style beers including Stone’s Notorious P.O.G. Berliner Weisse, Ex Novo’s Pineapple Wheat, Boulevard’s Hibiscus Gose and New Belgium’s Passion Fruit Kolsch. Grab a throwback $4 pint of La Cumbre’s Elevated IPA — just like they served on opening day.
More info: facebook.com/events/654942495020170
Thai Vegan pop-up dinners with chef Nath
5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; BODY by Nature, 333 W. Cordova Road; $45
This four-course dinner from celebrated chef Nou Kimnath features spring rolls, fermented tea leaves, pad thai tofu and green curry. (Wine and dessert are optional add-ons.)
More info: To RSVP, call 505-986-0362
Angel Fire Wine & Wagyu Weekend
Thursday, Aug. 15, through Sunday, Aug. 18; Angel Fire Resort, 10 Miller Lane, Angel Fire; weekend passes to Friday-Sunday events $160 for members, $200 for nonmembers
Get tickets now for the third annual Angel Fire Wine & Wagyu Weekend at Angel Fire Resort. This three-day Western-themed food and wine event, sponsored by Texas-based A Bar N Ranch, will offer fine wine, Wagyu beef, food tasting, cooking demos, live music, country dancing, a VIP dinner and Sunday Bloody Good Bacon Brunch.
More info: Buy tickets at holdmyticket.com/event/339232
2019 Bosque Chile Festival
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th St. SW, Albuquerque; $5, children 5 and under get in free
Celebrate the chile harvest with entertainment, kids’ activities, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, beer, wine, agricultural workshops, chef demonstrations and more.
More info: facebook.com/events/2203590943191214
Music, Art at Tumbleroot
7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18; Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery. 2791 Agua Fría St.
You already know the culinary offerings alone at Indian Market are worth the hunt for downtown parking, but you can get your drink (and eat) on at Tumbleroot, too, as it hosts a weekend of Native American musicians. Saturday features the Native Guitars Tour and fourth annual Rock-N-Round Dance. On Sunday, Tumbleroot welcomes musician and activist Def-i of Albuquerque and the Diné Nation, whose performance styles range from hip-hop and spoken word to contemporary Native American acoustic.
More info: tumblerootbreweryanddistillery.com
Spanish Wine Dinner
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20; Arable, 7 Avenida Vista Grande, Suite B6; $70
Eldorado’s dining destination celebrates the food and wine traditions of Spain with four courses paired with wine. The menu starts with cheese-stuffed fried olives and jamon iberico and only gets more decadent from there.
More info: To RSVP, call 505-303-3816.
Coming up
Tuscan Wine Dinner
6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22; Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, 113 Washington Ave.; $195
Chef Peter O’Brien is at it again, with a specially devised menu paired with Tuscan wine. The five-course dinner includes Perle de Blanc escargot with portabella mushroom, toasted walnut and gorgonzola; porchetta with fennel sausage, chard and herb tomato gravy; and almond and chocolate cannoli with fig and plum sauce.
More info: To RSVP, call 505-988-3236
ELOISA & Ontañón Wine Pairing Dinner
6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15; ELOISA, 228 E. Palace Ave.; $85
ELOISA Restaurant and Ontañón Wines will present a four-course pairing dinner featuring apricot salad, Cheshire pork belly, roasted bronzino and orange creme brulee along with wines from the family winery located in northern Spain.
More info: To RSVP, call 505-982-0883
ALSO OF NOTE
Everybody’s favorite teahouse/greenhouse, Opuntia, is moving from Shoofly Street to Market Station at the Railyard later this year. The original location has closed, but for now, it has created a charming pop-up at El Rey Court on Cerrillos Road next to the greenhouse. The enterprise is slated to open Thursday. Stop by for a special summer menu with new items and a curated selection of plants, art and ceramics.