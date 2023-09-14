Sept. 14, 2023 correction take it out Sep 14, 2023 Sep 14, 2023 Updated 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Corrections Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A story published Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, on Page A-7 incorrectly stated the number of children outgoing city Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic has. She has three sons. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesGovernor bans carrying guns in Albuquerque after 11-year-old killed'Marty Moose' relocated after capture near downtown Santa FeLocal Hispanics say 'outsiders' continue to try to erase Spanish cultureGovernor gains attention, but her gun ban won't curb violenceReducing gun violence has to be common goalUpdated COVID shots are coming, part of a trio of vaccines to block fall virusesNeighbors express frustration and fear over house where fatal shooting occurredWildfire prompts evacuations of two Northern N.M. townsAttorney general says he won't defend Lujan Grisham's Albuquerque gun carry banHistory and hilarity on display downtown at annual Fiesta parade Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Will Webber Rio Grande Rivalry: A matchup too big to fail Tails of Tales Improving communication with dogs Rescue Report Woman helps make feral cats adoptable Ringside Seat GOP's idea of impeaching Lujan Grisham over gun order is waste of time