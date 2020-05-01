On Page 10 of the May 1, 2020 issue of Pasatiempo, the headline "The McDermott Moonshot, Performance Santa Fe's foray into all-female leadership" misidentified the group. It should have been Santa Fe Pro Musica.
Pasatiempo correction
-
-
- Updated
- 0
Tracy Mobley-Martinez
Pasatiempo Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Lujan Grisham fires back at Grants mayor
- State police chase ends in fatal crash
- City of Santa Fe employees brace for pain of furloughs
- New Mexico to ease some business restrictions
- Governor announces new health order, first phase of state's reopening
- Growing up fast in the age of COVID-19
- Santa Fe City Council approves furloughs
- Santa Fe nursing home confirms third COVID-19 case
- Trump campaign goes virtual in effort to flip New Mexico
- Christus St. Vincent begins coronavirus antibody testing
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Lujan Grisham fires back at Grants mayor (92)
- Anti-closure protest draws cars, helicopters to New Mexico Capitol (75)
- Grants mayor defies governor's stay-at-home order (64)
- Grants mayor urges stores to reopen, in face of governor's orders (61)
- New Mexico Republicans say governor overreached with public health orders (51)
- Governor issues more stringent restrictions on business operations (47)
- ZIP code 87505 has Santa Fe area's most coronavirus cases (47)
- City of Santa Fe employees brace for pain of furloughs (46)
- Supreme Court says mayor of Grants must obey state virus orders (36)
- Governor: ‘Be hopeful’ — but not complacent in battle against coronavirus (35)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.