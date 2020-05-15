A news brief in the Santa Fe New Mexican on Page B-1 in the Wednesday, May 13, 2020, edition, "Farmington man dies in Rio Arriba County crash," had the wrong date for the accident. The crash was May 9. Incorrect information was provided by the New Mexico State Police.
May 16, 2020, correction
Tony Raap
