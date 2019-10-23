U.S. 84/285 southbound heading into Santa Fe has been reopened this afternoon after an injury crash involving three vehicles, police said.
The southbound lanes were closed just after the exit onto N.M. 599 following the crash, which was reported at around 2:30 p.m.
The roadway was opened about an hour later, Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Paul Joye said.
Joye said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
