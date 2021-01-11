A story on page C-1 published Jan. 10 about Arthur Firstenberg — a Santa Fe man who frequently sues others and now faces a lawsuit from a neighbor — incorrectly reported Firstenberg was the plaintiff in more than a dozen lawsuits as part of his crusade against electromagnetic radiation. Firstenberg was the plaintiff in eight cases, not all having to do with electromagnetic radiation; one was related to a bridge project. The other cases in which he was listed as the plaintiff are appeals. The story also said a tenant of Robin Leith — the woman suing Firstenberg — had sought a restraining order against him. The person who sought the restraining order was Firstenberg's neighbor but not Leith's tenant.
Correx Firstenberg
Phaedra Haywood
Courts Reporter
