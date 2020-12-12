A story that appeared on Page A-1 of the Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, edition about the 50th anniversary of the return of Blue Lake to Taos Pueblo, incorrectly indicated writer and historian Marc Simmons as deceased. Simmons, a longtime columnist for The New Mexican, is alive and well. The error was made in editing.
