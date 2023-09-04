Correction: Sept. 4, 2023 take out Carina Julig Author email Sep 4, 2023 Sep 4, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Corrections Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A story on Page A-1 published Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, about the Soldiers' Monument in Santa Fe Plaza incorrectly stated the year the monument was erected. The installation was completed in 1868. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carina Julig Author email Follow Carina Julig Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe County deputies arrest 7, seize drugs and stolen vehicles in La CienegaFormer New Mexico governor remembered as 'a great public servant'Kit Carson obelisk near federal courthouse vandalizedWriting team Preston and Child chase a new mystery into New MexicoBill Richardson: A big life, a bigger contributionMagic of Zozobra returns for 99th yearGallery: The 99th Burning of ZozobraSanta Fe's pastry scene continues to riseThe 99th burning of Zozobra a tribute to cinema of the 2000sCOVID-19 cases continue to spike in New Mexico Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat A hero to the world, Richardson got mixed marks at home By the Way What's 'Christian' about the religious right? Building Santa Fe The outlet mall could morph, but it'll take imagination Phill Casaus Wester: True to his convictions on the bomb, even if some think it's a dud