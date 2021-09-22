A story on Page A-1, published Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, about the city of Santa Fe's proposal to donate a vacant lot on Alto Street for an affordable housing project, omitted the name of one of the co-winners in a contest tied to the lot more than a decade ago. The co-winners included a partnership between WAMO Studio, Needbased Inc. and Homewise, and California-based Opticos Design.
Correction, Sept. 22, 2021
- Sean Thomas
-
- Updated
- 0
Sean Thomas
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Articles
- Family in mourning after fatal crash questions lack of charges
- 'Chupacabra'-related road closure riles area residents
- State fair proceeds in Albuquerque with attendance challenges amid pandemic
- Five football players fight suspensions amid hazing investigation
- One orphaned cub found at Santa Fe National Cemetery; second one still loose
- Seven Pojoaque football players reinstated after judge grants restraining order
- Heat is on for New Mexico chile farmers
- New Mexico police seek help in locating fugitive
- State police investigate after deputy shot man near Allsup's south of Santa Fe
- Welfare states: When single mothers are forced to share intimate details to receive aid
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Santa Fe mayor, opponents clash on obelisk, economy in virtual forum (45)
- Heinrich, Luján criticized for backing oil, gas subsidy (44)
- Tesla opens sales, service, delivery center at Nambe Falls Travel Center (43)
- Climate change: Just deal with it (35)
- Sweeping new vaccine mandates announced for 100 million Americans (33)
- Archdiocese, Santo Niño principal dispute state police officer’s account of interview (31)
- Vaccination rate still low in rural parts of Santa Fe County (31)
- Gov. Lujan Grisham sets sights on free college (31)
- Three Santa Fe city councilors endorse Webber's reelection bid while others stay neutral (28)
- Former state lawmaker Williams Stapleton indicted on 28 counts (23)
- New Mexico coronavirus cases set for decline (22)
- Rep. Dow, a Republican candidate for governor, calls for National Guard troops on border (22)
- New Mexico abortion clinics see influx from Texas (21)
- Webber's laughable line: MAGA, QAnon trying to take mayor's office (68)
- Witness in 2020 Santa Fe teen's homicide arrested in drive-by shooting (19)
- New Mexico presents rule to reduce fossil fuel pollutants (18)
- Teen wounded in drive-by shooting on Santa Fe's south side (18)
- City of Santa Fe fights for dismissal of obelisk lawsuit (17)
- Judge rejects challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate (17)
- Family in mourning after fatal crash questions lack of charges (16)
- California recall fails; Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in office (16)
- Webber: 'Keep Santa Fe on track to serve people' (15)
- Gen. Lee statue comes down in former Confederate capital (19)
- Board dismisses Santa Fe mayor's ethics complaint against three groups (14)
- Police: U-turn results in deadly road rage on Rufina Street (14)
- Cyclists can’t always count on bike lanes (14)
- Pedestrian killed in Santa Fe road rage incident (12)
- Facebook's Los Lunas expansion in limbo; state chamber calls for encouragement (11)
- Seven Pojoaque football players reinstated after judge grants restraining order (10)
- Senators sue governor over federal pandemic aid spending (10)
- Charges dropped in July 2020 fatal shooting of Santa Fe teen (10)
- Once-exiled Apache tribe trying to expand tiny reservation (9)
- State police unit working in Albuquerque makes 93 felony arrests (9)
- Ex-U.S. ambassador to Iraq, Afghanistan: 'It's a failure of American patience' (9)
- New Mexico's hospitalization rate holds steady as new cases begin to slow (10)
- Girding for grids? It'll be the right move in New Mexico (8)
- Too many lawyers, too little openness on Santa Fe ethics board (8)
- Third ethics complaint filed in Santa Fe mayoral race (8)
- Authorities identify man wounded by Santa Fe County deputy (8)
- Blue skies without pollution — that should be the goal (8)
- Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office identifies two killed in Sunday crash (8)
- First glimpse of proposed New Mexico redistricting maps shows many options (8)
- Temporary downtown Santa Fe museum celebrates 1960s (8)
- Santa Fe police search for man accused of kidnapping (8)
- New Mexico's businesses brace for vaccination mandate ordered by Biden (7)
- School vaccine campaigns targeting students face blowback (7)
- In La Cienega, an 87-year-old native son just wants a paved road (7)
- Welfare states: When single mothers are forced to share intimate details to receive aid (7)
- Heat is on for New Mexico chile farmers (7)
- Heinrich’s College Completion Fund bill praised (7)
- Santa Fe submits audit nine months after original deadline (7)
- Albuquerque is breaking, and Dems know it's bad (16)
- Biden $3.5T plan tests voter appeal of expansive gov't role (7)
- New Mexico Health Department's last-minute cannabis license raises eyebrows (7)
- Teen accused in Las Acequias shooting arrested in DWI (6)
- Webber is the leader Santa Fe needs (6)
- Santa Fe Police Department arrests armed suspects (6)
- State fair proceeds in Albuquerque with attendance challenges amid pandemic (6)
- Vigil Coppler: 'I'm from the same place you are' (6)
- Santa Fe seeks to donate Alto Street property for housing (6)
- Parents grateful for youth livestock show in Roswell after state fair competition called off (6)
- Democrats' hunt for congressional candidate centers on Silver City (6)
- Santa Fe police arrest man after four cars stolen from local dealer (6)
- New Mexico Rep. Debbie Armstrong announces she won't seek reelection (5)
- Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza announces run for reelection (5)
- What’s next for Meow Wolf? (5)
- UN raises alarm on Taliban crackdown on dissent, journalists (5)
- Idaho rations health care statewide amid massive COVID surge (5)
- Pojoaque homecoming crowd subdued at game amid hazing allegations (5)
- Former Cabinet secretary avoids jail time for felony convictions (5)
- Choices have consequences: That's a worthy lesson (5)
- Santa Fe begins construction of South Side Teen Center (5)
- Santa Fe releases first surveys for monuments, culture committee (5)
- Illegal marijuana farms take West’s scarce water (5)
- Universal suffrage is essential for democracy (5)
- 19-year-old Santa Fe man sentenced to 6 years in stabbing death (5)
- U.S. officials defend expulsion of Haitians from Texas town (4)
- Archdiocese of Santa Fe's legal fees exceed $2.3 million in bankruptcy case (4)
- Beyond irony: Bombs OK but not lifesaving vaccines (4)
- Five football players fight suspensions amid hazing investigation (4)
- Local journalists the world over have a lot in common (4)
- A refugee friendship has had lasting benefits (4)
- Demons face their 'game of the century' against Albuquerque Eldorado (4)
- Looking for a new glue to bond a city together (4)
- A merger whose time has finally come (4)
- New Mexico's daily coronavirus numbers dip below 600 (4)
- One orphaned cub found at Santa Fe National Cemetery; second one still loose (4)
- 9/11 through the eyes of those who lived through it (4)
- Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan (4)
- Fiesta de Santa Fe lives on in spirit, faith, traditions (4)
- Santa Fe lawyer liked ‘to help people and solve problems’ (4)
- More inspections to be required on low-emitting New Mexico oil wells (4)
- Chamita man accused of pointing gun at police faces more charges (3)
- Fiesta de Santa Fe returns (3)
- State police investigate after deputy shot man near Allsup's south of Santa Fe (3)
- New Mexico adds 12 deaths, 749 new cases to COVID list (3)
- Martinez Johnson: 'I advocate for all voices' (3)
- On Tuesday, think about world peace (3)
- New Mexico official defends process for licensing (3)
- A coyote adventure in four acts (3)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.