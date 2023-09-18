Correction, Sept. 18, 2023 Sep 18, 2023 Sep 18, 2023 Updated 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Corrections Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A story published Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, on Page C-1 incorrectly identified the birthplace of New Mexico writer Antonio Garcez. Garcez was born in Los Angeles. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Articles'Marty Moose' relocated after capture near downtown Santa FeGovernor alters public health order, ending gun ban in Albuquerque areaClinton lauds Richardson's public service during funeral Mass for former governorNew Mexico border city says it's suffering consequences of illegal immigrationTexans two-step across border to fill Sunland Park's cannabis dispensariesNew Mexico author documented supernatural encounters with empathyAttorney general says he won't defend Lujan Grisham's Albuquerque gun carry banGallery: The funeral of former Gov. Bill RichardsonNew charges accuse Santa Fe man of 70 counts of child and animal abuseClassmate, teacher recall 2017 Desert Academy graduate accused in San Diego homicide Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Lujan Grisham to hobnob in Taiwan after hellish week at home Building Santa Fe Achieving carbon neutrality won't be easy in an older S.F. home Ringside Seat No enchantment over New Mexico's two-term governors Will Webber Rio Grande Rivalry: A matchup too big to fail