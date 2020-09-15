A story published on Page A-1 of the Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, edition of The New Mexican, about state House candidate Karen Whitlock filing an ethics complaint against Rep. Rebecca Dow, incorrectly said House Speaker Brian Egolf questioned the timing of the complaint. Egolf said Dow's concern about the timing of the complaint, because it was filed so close to an election and during a 60-day period in which the State Ethics Commission cannot consider it, was valid. 

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.