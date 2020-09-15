A story published on Page A-1 of the Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, edition of The New Mexican, about state House candidate Karen Whitlock filing an ethics complaint against Rep. Rebecca Dow, incorrectly said House Speaker Brian Egolf questioned the timing of the complaint. Egolf said Dow's concern about the timing of the complaint, because it was filed so close to an election and during a 60-day period in which the State Ethics Commission cannot consider it, was valid.
Correction, Sept. 15, 2020
- The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Robert Nott
General Assignment Reporter
Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.
