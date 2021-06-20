A story published on Page A-1 of the Sunday, June 20, 2021, edition of The New Mexican, about an overpopulation of dogs on the Navajo Nation incorrectly stated that dogs were killing and maiming people off the reservation. All six deaths attributed to packs of dogs occurred on tribal land. The error was made in editing.
Correction on story about dogs on Navajo Nation
Daniel Chacon
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Articles
- Bouche Bistro, Bobcat Bite owners asking $7 million for two homes
- Rainbow Family gathers in New Mexico’s Carson National Forest
- Heat in Santa Fe ties records, and more is in the forecast
- New Mexico to lift virus restrictions July 1
- Santa Fe police: Man shot at couple over moving van blocking his path
- Experts expect heavy tick season after warm New Mexico winter
- Scott gives $3 million to Santa Fe’s Museum of Contemporary Native Arts
- Video with Fuego ignites conflict in Santa Fe mayor's race
- From friend to foe: Free-roaming dogs overrun Navajo Nation
- Santa Fe deputies respond to call about man in crisis
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Another injustice in destruction of Santa Fe Plaza obelisk (75)
- Lujan Grisham cancels Española meet-and-greet due to security concerns (73)
- Protesters try to drown out Lujan Grisham’s reelection bid (62)
- Union Protectíva files suit over obelisk destruction (54)
- District attorney defends decision not to seek jail time (47)
- Democrat Stansbury headed to Congress (46)
- New Mexico to lift virus restrictions July 1 (36)
- Santa Fe mayor decries harsh streetlight emails, personal attacks against public works director (31)
- Republicans quick to point out weak spots as Lujan Grisham seeks second term (28)
- Another filibuster, another stain on nation (25)
- Federal debt relief offered to minority farmers to compensate for USDA inequity (24)
- Santa Fe Community College cutting more staff, programs (24)
- Officials: New Mexico may miss vaccination target to fully reopen July 1 (23)
- New Mexico offers $100 to residents who get vaccinated by Thursday (23)
- Punishment for Plaza vandals? Yes, it's happening (22)
- Parks enter debate as Santa Fe council looks at security contract (22)
- Secretary of State’s Office finds no violation in Lujan Grisham’s makeup expenses (21)
- A night at Santa Fe's GreenTree Inn (20)
- Former pension fund director files suit accusing Lujan Grisham of discrimination, ‘jealousy’ (19)
- Those who don't succeed can always talk of seceding (19)
- Police: Man faces charges after climbing base of obelisk, damaging plywood box (19)
- Lawmaker who pushed New Mexico legalization bill sets up cannabis law firm (18)
- New Mexico Democrats sit and wait on a former congresswoman (18)
- 24 New Mexico Democrats support oil and gas leasing pause in letter to Biden (17)
- Study: New Mexico has some of nation’s worst oil, gas polluters (17)
- Candlelight Neighborhood Association challenges city on Zia Station approval process (17)
- Suspect arrested in Santa Fe train station carjacking (16)
- New Mexico Supreme Court: State not required to compensate businesses for shutdown (16)
- Santa Fe getting 5,000 new dwellings, but is it enough? (16)
- Place the bandstand in Santa Fe Plaza's center (16)
- Juneteenth, shattered obelisk stood against slavery (15)
- Circling Air Force plane leaves Santa Feans abuzz (15)
- Celebrating Juneteenth in Santa Fe (14)
- Video with Fuego ignites conflict in Santa Fe mayor's race (14)
- PNM sought a partner to grow with — Avangrid was the only one seriously considered (14)
- Lujan Grisham says she settled harassment claim to focus on pandemic (13)
- Tabled resolution sparks debate on residency rules for Santa Fe’s top municipal jobs (13)
- Hear them roar; women changed state politics in a decade (13)
- Santa Fe police: Man shot at couple over moving van blocking his path (13)
- Victims add up in Saturday's Santa Fe motel shooting (12)
- Police: Intoxicated man terrorized downtown Santa Fe (12)
- Suspect faces murder charge after GreenTree Inn shooting victim dies (12)
- Police: Man again vandalizes casing surrounding Santa Fe Plaza obelisk (11)
- Boss is reeling with every terrible tout (11)
- The bishops, Communion and a Catholic president (11)
- Another suspect charged in Plaza obelisk destruction (11)
- Heinrich urges repeal of limited waterway access (11)
- In vaccine push, New Mexico is offering a shot at $5 million (11)
- Santa Fe City Council OKs streetlight plan (10)
- Most Santa Fe businesses offering bonuses, higher pay to fill vacancies (10)
- Man, 59, shot in head at Santa Fe's GreenTree Inn (10)
- From ally to rival in race for Santa Fe mayor (10)
- Fentanyl becoming more prevalent in New Mexico, officials say (10)
- Two Santa Fe teens arrested after drive-by shooting (10)
- Lujan Grisham visits vaccination site to offer shot at some prizes (10)
- Petition urges Santa Fe city officials to repair Bicentennial Pool (9)
- Lack of diversity on New Mexico redistricting committee may bring reforms (9)
- Stonemason with double lung transplant creates beauty at national cemetery (9)
- Grand old flag used in causes for good or evil (9)
- Bicentennial Pool will not reopen this summer due to maintenance work (9)
- Biden proposes $1 billion for nuclear weapons work (9)
- Workforce Solutions woes frustrate claimants more than a year into pandemic (9)
- Stansbury’s fast track: Statehouse to Congress in three years (9)
- Rainbow Family gathers in New Mexico’s Carson National Forest (9)
- Avoid conflicts by paying lawmakers (9)
- New Mexico Republicans request state be exempt from oil, gas lease moratorium (9)
- Senators press Interior Secretary Haaland on oil lease pause (9)
- City candidates must share views on water planning (9)
- GOP boss full of alibis after another lopsided loss (9)
- Man arrested in Española confessed to GreenTree shooting, police say (9)
- Los Alamos lab may face greater demand for plutonium pits (8)
- Santa Fe’s Georgia O’Keeffe Museum plans to expand at new site (8)
- Why the fascination for the former guy? (8)
- Election season: Exhausting and full of fury (8)
- Trial begins for Rio Arriba County sheriff (8)
- Santa Fe Public Schools’ decision to start school year sooner draws mixed response (8)
- New Mexico to require dental exams prior to public school enrollment (8)
- Life may seem normal, but restaurant staffing is not at all normal yet (8)
- New Mexico has administered nearly 2 million coronavirus vaccines (8)
- Governor defends campaign's makeup expenses cited in ethics complaint (7)
- True justice balances interests of all concerned (7)
- About-face: Longtime New Mexico lawmaker calls for term limits (7)
- Fans remember Audie Murphy as ‘what everybody ought to be’ (7)
- Some Santa Fe-area residents worried about hummingbird numbers (7)
- Selection process begins for New Mexico Supreme Court succession (7)
- New Mexico Transportation Department workers clean up 18 tons of trash from roadside (7)
- Santa Fe pumps more than $800,000 into affordable housing complex (7)
- The truth is, 60 percent isn’t really good enough (7)
- Money matters in Santa Fe mayoral race (7)
- Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases (7)
- GreenTree Inn has helped keep Santa Fe's homeless off streets (7)
- Union spars with city of Santa Fe over safety (7)
- Bouche Bistro, Bobcat Bite owners asking $7 million for two homes (6)
- Body found in Santa Fe park (6)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.