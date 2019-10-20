Players in a photo caption on Page D-1 of the Sunday, October 20, 2019, edition of The New Mexican, for West Las Vegas-St. Michael’s football game, were misidentified. Jake Rockwood intercepted the ball for the St. Michael’s, while Damien Gallegos was the intended receiver for West Las Vegas.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.