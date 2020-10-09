The caption accompanying a photo illustration published on Page A-1 of the Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 edition of The New Mexican, featuring homebuyers looking at a home for sale last year, misidentified Kristin Sargent as an associate broker at Santa Fe Properties. Sargent is an associate broker at Barker Realty.
Correction, Oct. 9, 2020
- The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Kristina Dunham
