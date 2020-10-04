Photo captions with a story published on Pages C-1 and C-4 of the Saturday, Oct. 4, 2020, edition of The New Mexican, about the pumpkin patch at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, incorrectly identified a girl as Pala Dalio. Her name is Tala Dalio.
