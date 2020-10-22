A story on Page A-6 published Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, about the Pojoaque Basin regional water system incorrectly stated that the city and county of Santa Fe are paying a combined $115 million to the project. The state of New Mexico, not the city, is making the contribution. 
