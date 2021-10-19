A story published on Page A-8 of the Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, edition of The New Mexican, about public records lawsuits against the District Attorney's Office, incorrectly reported Aaron Borrego was member of the Hispanic fraternal organization Union Protectíva de Santa Fé. Borrego is not a member of the group.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.