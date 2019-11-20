A secondary headline on Page A-1 published Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, about a city inspector red-tagging the home of a high-ranking city official incorrectly named Land Use Director Carol Johnson as the person who did not obtain a building permit for work on the house. It was Johnson’s husband, Kevin Kellogg, who had been dealing with the construction project.
