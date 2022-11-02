Correction Correction, Nov. 3, 2022 Nov 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Corrections Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A letter to the editor on Page A-9 published Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, credited the wrong writer. Robert Barnex wrote the letter about the play, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesFormer spokesman who accused Lujan Grisham of abuse breaks silenceSanta Fe Bar & Grill sells to Dr. Field Goods ownerFamily and friends say homicide victim 'was just a beautiful soul'Documents reveal grisly details in stabbing death of Santa Fe womanSanta Fe police arrest two suspects in Saturday homicideLos Alamos Middle School cancels football game after players make racist chantsBreathing life into Santa Fe Plaza's Día de los Muertos celebrationCandidate who bolted Democratic Party looks for coverSanta Fe police investigate homicide on Jaguar DriveVoters to decide if $3.2 million should be spent to extend trail along Santa Fe River Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Bernalillo County's shame: Maestas steamrolling to Senate Holy Trinity of Finance Wedding day sticker shock Ringside Seat Candidate who bolted Democratic Party looks for cover Phill Casaus On the eastern plains, settled law roils with new legislation