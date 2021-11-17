A story on Page A-1 of the Nov. 17, 2021, edition about a former Santa Fe man's quest for a green card to reunite with his wife, included an incorrect email address for which to contact U.S. Citizenship and Immigration services on his behalf. The correct email is cisombudsman@hq.dhs.gov.
- State: Cases among vaccinated rising in New Mexico
- In Northeast New Mexico, the beginnings of promise — and tension
- COVID continues to skyrocket in N.M., Santa Fe
- Holding on to a fading piece of history
- Another injury on set: 'Rust' crew member's brown recluse spider bite
- Arson suspected in Edgewood Walmart fire
- Family searching for missing man in Santa Fe
- New Mexico COVID-19 positivity rate at 12.9 percent
- Woman's goal: 24/7 emergency veterinary care in Santa Fe
- John Blair, a key New Mexico official overseeing cannabis rules, resigns
