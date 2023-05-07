Correction, May 8, 2023 Phill Casaus Editor Author email May 7, 2023 May 7, 2023 Updated 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Corrections Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A story on Page C-1 published Sunday, May 7, 2023, about Horn of Africa special envoy Mike Hammer's upcoming talk in Santa Fe incorrectly listed the event as a gala and fundraiser. It is neither. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phill Casaus Editor Author email Follow Phill Casaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesCamera catches mountain lion out for a stroll on Santa Fe's east sideNew hardware store set to open in southeast Santa FeBalderas' new counsel at Northern New Mexico College quit AG's Office after arrestRestaurant owner launches bid for Santa Fe City Council as campaigning begins'Troubling findings' in Northern New Mexico College audits prompt letter of concernSanta Fe volcanologist reveals fiery story of Diablo Canyon's formationSanta Fe police investigating fatal shooting near home improvement store'Outside' magazine building in Railyard to become hotelPolice ID victim in Sunday homicide, say similar incident occurred in FebruaryHopewell Mann: Neighbors fear being displaced as campus revitalized Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS By The Way Don't look for pronouns on my email signature Phill Casaus Solving a murder mystery without the Hollywood razzmatazz Ringside Seat If Heinrich is 'all in,' he should say governor's race is out Will Webber It's the Demons' own fault they're not at state