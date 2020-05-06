A story on Page 6 of the May 1, 2020, issue of Pasatiempo (“A journey of remembrance: Glenna Goodacre’s Vietnam Women’s Memorial sculpture”) incorrectly stated when Congress passed a bill for the memorial and it was signed into law. The law was passed in 1988 and signed by President Ronald Reagan.
Correction: May 6, 2020
Tracy Mobley-Martinez
Pasatiempo Editor
