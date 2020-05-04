A My View by former state Rep. Rick Miera on Page B-1 published Sunday, May 3, 2020, incorrectly presented the amount in the New Mexico state budget reserves. The state will have around $1.8 billion in reserves to be used to plug a projected budget shortfall in fiscal year 2020. Miera was counting money in the Tax Stabilization Reserve Fund separately, rather than as part of the total budget reserve fund.

