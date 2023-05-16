Correction Correction, May 17, 2023 Inez Russell Gomez Inez Russell Gomez Editorial Page Editor Author email May 16, 2023 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Corrections Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A letter published on Page A-10 published Tuesday, May 15, 2023, about potholes contained an incorrect phone number. The number to call to report potholes at the city is 505-955-6949. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Inez Russell Gomez Editorial Page Editor Author email Follow Inez Russell Gomez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSeven years later, private investigator still looking for missing Taos womanInstagram post threatened shootings at New Mexico schoolsThornburg CEO resigns as lawsuit heads to trialDecoding old Santa FePolice shoot man on Calle Ojo Feliz, say he refused to put down gunNeighbors want answers after police say they shot suicidal manPolice: Slain teen shooter killed 3, wounded 7, including 2 officers, in Farmington rampageEspañola woman charged with disturbing Chimayó gravesiteHolocaust survivor and new Santa Fe resident, 97, shares story of survivalRegrets but no charges yet in Lotaburger homicide case Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Baking Above It All A mini cupcake for adults Ringside Seat Don't bet on Yvette, even with rare justified complaint James Barron Now that prep season is over, what's next? Ringside Seat Regrets but no charges yet in Lotaburger homicide case