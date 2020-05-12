A story on Page A-1 published Tuesday, May 12, 2020, incorrectly stated that Albuquerque-based Health Care for the Homeless plans to operate a clinic at Santa Fe's emergency shelter on the midtown campus when it fact it will be a clinic of La Familia Medical Center in Santa Fe.
