A story that appeared on Page A-6 of the Tuesday, March 10, 2020, edition, about the New Mexico ProStart Invitational, stated the comment “Woo! There’s anger in that plate!” was made regarding Eldorado High School's salmon. It was in fact made of a competing school's steak, which was being judged at the same time.
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Dog found hanging by its neck off Santa Fe bridge
- New Mexico couple reflect on daughter who died in Afghanistan
- Affidavit: Trio planned to kill Española woman, make it look like OD
- A serious weed is loose in Santa Fe
- Santa Fe woman on COVID-19 cruise ship trying to keep humor
- Rio Grande Gorge searched for missing Taos woman, a musician
- Gov. urges Dems to block Trump in New Mexico
- Four New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19; governor declares public health emergency
- Santa Fe musician self-isolates in coronavirus quarantine move
- Up to 30 graves could be at Santa Fe construction site
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Webber endorses billionaire Bloomberg for president (32)
- Santa Fe installs signs at busy intersections to curb panhandling (26)
- Governor signs controversial ‘red-flag’ bill into law (23)
- Kiwanis considers alcohol sales at Zozobra (19)
- One person dies, four injured in early morning crash on St. Francis Drive (18)
- As session ends, state GOP ‘declaring war’ (17)
- House committee approves 'red-flag' legislation (15)
- Dog found hanging by its neck off Santa Fe bridge (15)
- Santa Fe County sheriff says he will follow ‘red-flag’ law despite concerns (14)
- Governor defends 'red-flag' gun bill (13)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.