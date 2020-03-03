Two stories — one on Page A-6 published Tuesday, March 3, 2020, and one on Page A-5 published Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 — about court proceedings related to the 2018 shooting of 18-year-old Cameron Martinez incorrectly said Martinez was shot while driving his own vehicle. He was shot while he was a passenger in a friend's vehicle.
Correction, March 3, 2020
- The New Mexican
- Updated
Phaedra Haywood
Courts Reporter
