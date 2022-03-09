A story that published on Page A-1 of the Wednesday, March 9, 2022, edition about a homicide in which a city of Santa Fe employee is accused of fatally shooting a co-worker during a road rage incident incorrectly reported the men worked for the city Water Division. The men worked for the utility billing division of the Public Utilities Department, according to the city.

