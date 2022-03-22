A story on page A-1 published Sunday, March 20 about the Santa Fe Police Department's pursuit policy incorrectly described a collision involving activist Jon Farris' son. His son died after a suspect being chased by an officer crashed into the vehicle in which he was riding. 

