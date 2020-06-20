A story on Page B-2 published Friday, June 19, 2020, about Juneteenth celebrations should have said the holiday started in June 1865 in Galveston, Texas, when Union soldiers arrived after the Civil War had ended and brought news that the Emancipation Proclamation, signed 2½ years earlier, had abolished slavery. The published version incorrectly said the Civil War had ended 2½ years earlier. The error was made in editing.

