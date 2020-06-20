Due to a production error, the Time Out page printed on Page B-9 of the Friday, June 19, 2020, edition of The New Mexican featured puzzles and content planned for Saturday, June 20. Today's Time Out on Page, B-7 features the puzzles that were supposed to run Friday. For the solution to puzzle No. 0515, running today, please see Friday's paper.
Correction, June 20, 2020
Kristina Dunham
