A story that was published on Page A-1 of the Friday, June 18, 2021, edition of The New Mexican, about Union Protectíva de Santa Fé's lawsuit against Mayor Alan Webber incorrectly stated Protectíva's president was critical of the mayor's decision to have police leave the Plaza when activists were pulling down the obelisk. The decision was made by the police department, not the mayor.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.