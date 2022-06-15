Correction Correction, June 15, 2022 Inez Russell Gomez Inez Russell Gomez Editorial Page Editor Author email Jun 15, 2022 Jun 15, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Corrections Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A letter to the editor published on Page A-9 Wednesday, June 15, incorrectly spelled the name of the letter writer. Harriett Harris wrote the letter headlined "A musical gift." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Inez Russell Gomez Editorial Page Editor Author email Follow Inez Russell Gomez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesBiden: 'Whatever it takes as long as it takes'Quality Inn, former Motel 6 to be converted into 'attainable' housingSazȯn chef Fernando Olea takes James Beard 'Best Chef' honorBody found near Ridgetop Road Monday morningLocal horticulturalist David Salman grew plants and raised up a communityMidnight Fire in Northern New Mexico grows to 3,500 acresWe lost a giant — David Salman, 1957-2022Critics jab Biden from the angry left and far rightExpectations high as Biden makes first visit to New MexicoBicentennial Pool in Santa Fe reopening Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Magic Table Pulled pork: A shoulder to celebrate Ringside Seat Overmatched GOP faces fallout from redistricting Will Webber Time always a factor in choosing to be a Fuego fan Ringside Seat Critics jab Biden from the angry left and far right