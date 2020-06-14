An story on Page A-1 published June 14, 2020, about African Americans in Santa Fe incorrectly identified Maya Johnson of Santa Fe. Her name is Mya Green.
Correction, June 15, 2020
Robert Nott
General Assignment Reporter
Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.
