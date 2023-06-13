Correction, June 13, 2023 Jun 13, 2023 Jun 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Corrections Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A headline for an obituary on Page A-8 of the Monday, June 13, 2023, edition referred to Oswald Werner as a historian. He was an anthropologist. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesJudges deny pretrial detention for Bandidos members charged with drug crimes in Red RiverEl Niño’s arrival no guarantee of wet winter for Northern New MexicoEarly morning crash kills 31-year-old motherTwo more rafting deaths reported on Rio Grande in Taos CountyAnonymous donor clears Santa Fe man's water bill, ends dispute with cityLas Vegas, N.M., school board member arrested on suspicion of harassmentPolice confirm death of Santa Fe man shot by officersSanta Fe rolls out robot to help keep schools safePolluted wastewater from treatment plant affecting communities along Santa Fe RiverSanta Fe man charged with groping teen girl Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Baking Above It All Meringue is worth the extra effort Ringside Seat A lion at dusk, but spin from Trump's competitors By The Way Suppose they gave a schism and nobody came Building Santa Fe A wealth of water knowledge comes to Santa Fe