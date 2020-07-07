A story that appeared on Page C-1 of the Sunday, June 14, 2020, edition, about two Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center nurses volunteering at New York City and Chicago area hospitals, misstated that GoDocs supplied 1,500 medical staffers to these areas. The organization supplied 1,500 personnel hours to these areas.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.