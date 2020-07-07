A story that appeared on Page C-1 of the Sunday, June 14, 2020, edition, about two Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center nurses volunteering at New York City and Chicago area hospitals, misstated that GoDocs supplied 1,500 medical staffers to these areas. The organization supplied 1,500 personnel hours to these areas.
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- New Mexico governor issues new public health order ahead of holiday weekend
- Self-quarantine of visitors to New Mexico presents challenges
- Unmasked candidate says government can't tell her what to do
- After the chase, some Fenn treasure seekers now on hunt for closure
- Amid pandemic, Santa Fe marks not-so-fabulous Fourth of July
- After burns on 80% of his body, Santa Fe High grad makes comeback in Baltimore
- New Mexico reports 203 additional cases of novel coronavirus
- Unmasked candidate is no marvel; she's doomed
- New Mexico's stricter mask rule comes with enforcement issues
- Santa Fe City councilor questions benefit of belonging to LANL coalition
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Unmasked candidate says government can't tell her what to do (105)
- India Palace vandalized in racist attack (79)
- New Mexico governor issues new public health order ahead of holiday weekend (70)
- De Vargas statue removed; overnight attempt to move Plaza obelisk fails (70)
- Lujan Grisham delays phase 2 of New Mexico reopening (55)
- Santa Fe mayor calls for removal of controversial monuments, statue of Spanish conquistador (52)
- Activists take aim at statues of Spanish conqueror Juan de Oñate (51)
- Santa Fe City Council requires face masks to be worn in public (51)
- Webber: Santa Fe virus spike from locals, not visitors (43)
- Self-quarantine of visitors to New Mexico presents challenges (38)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.